St. Patrick's Day means it's time to work on your corned beef and cabbage recipe.

This corned beef and cabbage with parsley sauce recipe for St. Patrick's Day will make sure everyone is well fed on March 17.

My mom would serve ours growing up with a parsley sauce; it's just too good, and you must try it.

With just a few days left to go until the big day, you can even get your family warmed up for March 17 by serving this up for dinner tonight and make sure you add on loads of Irish butter.

If you fancy trying some other St. Patrick's Day recipes, you can find a whole host of desserts, drinks, and dinner, perfect for March 17 here.

Corned beef and cabbage recipe

Serves 6

Ingredients:

3 1/2 pound uncooked brisket for corned beef, rinsed well and patted dry

1 tablespoon pickling spice

1 head garlic, halved

1/2 onion, peeled

1 cup chicken broth

12 organic carrots, peeled, stems on

12 baby red potatoes, halved

1 head cabbage, shredded

2 tablespoons olive oil

Parsley Sauce:

4 oz unsalted butter

1/2 cup flour

2 cups milk

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon fresh black pepper

Method:

In a large dutch oven, place brisket with water, fill to about 3 inches over the brisket, add pickling spice and onion, bring to a simmer for 2 1/2 hours.

To make the sauce: While brisket is cooking, add butter to a saucepan over a medium heat until melted, whisk in flour, add milk and bring to a simmer until sauce begins to thicken - about 10 minutes. Add parsley, salt, and pepper. Cover, with some wax paper pressing down on the sauce, so as not to form a skin. Reheat when ready to serve.

At about 2 hours, add the chicken stock and simmer for the final 30 minutes.

Remove brisket from water, set aside and keep warm.

Add potatoes and carrots to the brisket water and simmer for 10 minutes, or until vegetables are tender but not falling apart.

In a nonstick skillet, cook the cabbage with olive oil until it is cooked but still has a crunch; about 5 minutes. Set aside.

On a plate, place cabbage in the center, top with slices of corned beef along with some carrots and potatoes to the side. Spoon parsley sauce on the meat.

Happy St.Patrick's Day!

Stuart

What's your favorite St. Patrick's Day recipe? Share in the comments!