This is an Irish twist on the classic French onion soup.

Serve this cider, onion and potato soup with a lovely crusty toast with melted cheese. Experiment with any Irish cheese you fancy but the combination with a crumbly goat’s cheese works very well.

Leftovers can be covered with clingfilm and stored in the fridge for up to 2-3 days. It is also great in a flask as a lunchtime option for college or work.

Cider, onion and potato soup recipe

Serves: 4-6 people



Time: 35 min

Ingredients

25g butter

2 large onions, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

150ml dry Irish cider

450g potatoes, peeled and chopped

900ml chicken or vegetable stock (from a cube is fine)

4 tablespoons cream

1 apple, peeled and cut into matchsticks

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Sourdough baguette goats’ cheese & scallion toasts, to serve (optional).

Method

Heat a pan over medium heat and then add the butter. Once it is foaming, tip in the onions and season with salt and pepper. Sauté for 10 minutes until well softened and lightly golden. Stir in the garlic and thyme and sauté for another minute.

Pour the cider into the onion mixture and allow to bubble down, stirring with a wooden spoon to remove any brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Stir in the potatoes and then pour in the stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.

Blitz the soup until smooth using a hand-held stick blender and season to taste. Ladle into warmed bowls and garnish with the apple matchsticks. Arrange the goats’ cheese & scallion toasts alongside to serve.

