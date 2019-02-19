Today, February 19, would you believe, has been dubbed Chocolate Mint Day!

We found the perfect slightly healthier version of an Irish favorite, the Viscount cookie, provided by Irish model turned dietician Rozanna Purcell.

Read More: Homemade alcoholic McDonald's Shamrock Shake recipe in time for St Patrick's Day

There'll be no guilt if when you dig into these!

Chocolate Mint Cookie Recipe

*Makes 21

Ingredients

Cookie Base:

2 cups almond flour

3 tbsp. coconut oil – at room temperature

1 egg

3 tbsp. maple syrup/ raw honey

1/2 tbsp. vanilla powder or 1 tsp. vanilla essence

Pinch of sea salt

Mint layer:

4 tbsp. coconut purée or Virgin coconut oil

1 tbsp. raw honey /maple

1/2 capful of spearmint or peppermint extract

Coating:

<70% dark chocolate

* Paleo, Gluten Free, Dairy Free

Read More: This Irish Cream dessert recipe layers Baileys, Oreos, and chocolate pudding!

Chocolate Mint Cookie Recipe - Method

Preheat oven to 350ºF

Start with the base. Using your hands rub the coconut oil in with the flour until it's almost like fine crumbs.

Add the rest of your base ingredients and mix using your hands. It should be a wet dough.

Prepare your wooden board or clean surface for cutting your biscuits.

Sprinkle some almond flour, then fold the dough a couple of times.

Pat down the dough to 1/2 inch thick and using a cutter make your cookies.

Using your thumb, make a well in the center of the biscuit, but be careful not to pierce the whole way through.

Place in oven and bake for 20 minutes

In a bowl place all the ingredients for the mint layer and using the back of a spoon mix until completely smooth.

Once the cookies have cooled fully, fill in the thumbprints with the mint paste and dip into the melted dark chocolate.

Place in the fridge until hardened.

Read More: Guinness and Baileys Irish cupcake recipe

* Originally published in 2016.

What's your favorite recipe? Let us know in the comments!