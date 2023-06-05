Who doesn't love chicken wings? Dublin is jam-packed with so many places that offer seriously good wings that it's sometimes hard to pick which restaurant to go to, so we've created a list of our five favorite spots.

You could walk into nearly any eatery in Dublin and find chicken wings on the menu, but not all wings are created equally. As the perfect food for an after-work bite with a sneaky pint, wings hold a special place in our hearts, so there's nothing more disappointing than getting a lackluster portion.

To make sure you're satisfied with your chicken wings, we've rounded up f. Read on to find out where we think you should get your wing fix this week.

Wishbone, Montague Street

Dubliners love their wings and Wishbone definitely has some of the best. With its pleasantly short menu that includes old favorites alongside innovative flavors, you're sure to be satisfied at this spot. While we're always delighted to find a particularly good buffalo wing if you're feeling adventurous, we suggest you opt for the Spiced Orange or Salted Toffee Apple wings; they might sound weird, but you'll be pleasantly surprised at the taste.

Wing It, George's Street

Even though it has only just opened, Wing It on George's Street has already cemented itself as one of our favorite spots for wings. The company's homemade sauces are well-known for being some of the tastiest around, with Wing It's buffalo wings even crowned Best Wings at Bray's 2017 Wing Fest (which returns this year from July 19th-20th). With 16 flavors and regular, boneless and vegan wings available, there's definitely something for everyone available on the menu.

Fowl Play, The Square Ball, Hogan Place

We're lucky enough to be based just around the corner from Fowl Play, so we love popping in for some sneaky lunchtime wings. Andy Noonan's stellar barbecue joint is a hidden gem, specializing in meat cooked on a charcoal rotisserie or over their Texas wood-fired smoker. While there are lots of options on the menu, we love the cherrywood smoked free-range wings, which come in two flavors: Louisiana Hot and Alabama White BBQ.

Smokin Bones, Temple Bar and Phibsboro

This authentic slow-n-low barbecue joint started out as a small stall and has since grown to include two Dublin locations, as well as making their own sauces. Offering great food at extremely reasonable prices (check out their stellar student deal, which is only €6.95 for a main and a side!), Smokin Bones has a variety of options on their menu, but their wings are what really make them stand out. There are six varieties of sauces available, varying from mild to extremely hot, so order with caution.

Blue Bar, Skerries

Skerries might be a bit of a trek from the city center, but once you've tasted Blue Bar's wings you'll be willing to make the journey all the time. Known for its great drinks selection and atmosphere, Blue Bar is one of Dublin county's best-hidden gems. The portion of wings is absolutely massive and the sauce hits all the right notes. Definitely worth the trip!

Did we miss your favorite wing joint? Let us know in the comments below.

* Originally published in 2019, updated in June 2023.