A pub in Kerry is said to be selling the cheapest pint of Guinness in all of Ireland.

One customer took to social media to sing the praises of Helen's Bar in Kilmackillogue, Co Kerry, for having "the cheapest pint in the country."

According to the Irish Mirror, it was reported in June that the price of booze increased when the pubs re-opened for business, with prices increasing anywhere from 10 to 30 cents per drink.

The average cost of a pint of Guinness is usually around €5, although Dublin is famous for sometimes having even costlier pints.

Twitter user Leo O’Shaughnessy was enjoying a meal at Helen's Bar earlier this month and was pleasantly surprised when he saw his receipt.

Pretty sure this is the cheapest pint in the country. Although the young fella behind the bar tells me with some confidence that there is a place in Adrigole selling them for €3.85. I ❤️ Kerry. Dublin. Get over yourself! pic.twitter.com/6fhtNaHgUx — Leo O'Shaughnessy 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇪🇺 (@leoie) September 13, 2021

However, some people responded to his tweet saying they have come across even cheaper pints in other parts of Ireland, according to Extra.ie.

One man claimed that a pub in West Limerick charges €4.40 for a pint, while another commenter said a place in Abbeyfeale charges just €3.60.