Cask in Cork City has been named one of Europe's regional top 10 honorees in the 16th annual Spirited Awards.

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) recently announced the regional top 10 honorees for the 16th annual Spirited Awards.

The Spirited Awards celebrate global excellence in the drinks industry and recognizes professionals, organizations, and establishments shaping the cocktail community.

Cask, a bar in Cork City, Ireland, has been recognized as one of the honorees in the Best International Cocktail Bar in Europe category this year.

Cask​ opened in February 2017 on MacCurtain Street in Cork City's Victorian Quarter. The bar is a sister venue of Hotel Isaacs Cork and Greenes Restaurant.

Cask is known "for its cutting-edge, seasonal, nature-led drinks menus, designed by manager and accomplished mixologist Andy Ferreira."

Ferreira's award-winning bar team, which includes World Class Irish Bartender of the Year winner Carl D’Alton, base their innovative cocktails around seasonal, local Irish ingredients and sustainable practices.

Many of the cocktails are based around Cork stories and characters.

In partnership with Forbes, the Spirited Awards® official media partner, TOTCF will honor recipients during the Tales of the Cocktail® (TOTC) conference, which is returning for an in-person celebration in New Orleans from July 25-29, 2022.

“Returning to an in-person celebration for our 20-year anniversary means it’s more important than ever to support one another and celebrate our phenomenal industry,” said Tales of the Cocktail Foundation CEO Eileen Wayner.

“We are honored to take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues in the cocktail community for their contributions to the industry, and offer our congratulations to all of this year’s regional honorees.”

Overall Top 10 Nominees will be announced on June 2, 2022, Top 4 Finalists will be named on June 21, 2022, and Winners will be celebrated on July 28, 2022.

To learn more about the Spirited Awards Committee and awards criteria, please visit the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation’s Spirited Awards page.

For more information about Cask visit the bar's website.