What could be better than a new lamb recipe for Easter? And this delicious, mouth-watering recipes from the Avoca Handweavers food range is just the ticket.

Why butterfly the lamb? Well, the answer is, this is definitely one of the easiest ways to entertain a crowd, all the work is done the day before, then simple roast or BBQ the lamb, slice and serve. The flavor of the meat after it has been marinated overnight is great and above all else, this is really easy. Of course, Irish lamb is best, but we can’t all be perfect.

Butterflied leg of lamb with marinade recipe

Ingredients:

1 butterfly leg lamb (Approximate weight de-boned should be around 3-4lbs)

Wicklow herb marinade

3 springs of Rosemary, chopped

8-10 springs thyme, chopped

4-5 cloves crushed garlic

Good handful of mint

3 tablespoons olive oil

Mint Sauce:

2oz chopped mint

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 dessertspoon castor sugar

4 Tablespoons boiling water from kettle

Moroccan style marinade

Juice and rind of 2 lemons

4 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic crushed with little salt

2 red chilli, finely diced

1 bunch coriander, stalk removed and chopped

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

1 teaspoons ground cinnamon or 2 quills

Tzatiki:

Simply mix together the following:

4.5oz Greek style yoghurt

1 cucumber grated, pinch of salt added and then placed in a colander to drain for ½ hour

1 cloves garlic

Salt & pepper

1oz bunch mint chopped

Method:

When I get my butterfly leg of lamb, I generally cut it into 2 equal pieces, trim off any excess skin or fat, and then make a few incisions into the flesh with the point of a sharp knife and depending on my mood, place in either of the 2 marinades, I have given you. Cover with cling film and transfer to the fridge overnight.

Next day – cook your lamb on the BBQ or in the oven at 400ºF for the first 15 minutes, then reduce temperature to 350ºF and cook for further 20-30 minutes if you like your lamb pink or for a further 10 minutes if you like it well done.

* Through its cafés, food markets, and cookbooks, Avoca has led a revolution in Irish food, championing seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients and showcasing artisan food producers. It's a passion born out of its roots in 1723 when Avoca first started weaving its world-famous throws & blankets - and nurtured still in its stores, homewares and fashion. Find more of the story at avoca.com. Join the Avoca community on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

*Originally posted August 2016, updated in April 2020.