Famed for its creative dishes with an international influence, Garrett Fitzgerald of Brother Hubbard café on Dublin’s Capel Street has launched his first cookbook packed with culinary gifts. Why not try his delicious beetroot and tomato soup recipe to celebrate National Soup Month?

Taking inspiration from his journeys through the Middle East and Melbourne, he has delivered a book decorated with vibrant, nutritious and wholesome recipes celebrating local food to perfection.

Roast beetroot and tomato soup with caraway seeds

Serves 6-8 people

Ingredients

800g beetroot

1 tbsp olive oil

2-3 onions, diced

1 head celery, diced

4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

250g potatoes (about 4 medium potatoes), peeled and diced

1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

2 liters boiling water

2 teaspoons caraway seeds

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of soft brown sugar

A squeeze of lemon, optional

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Wash, top, tail and peel the fresh beetroot, cut it into even-sized chunks or wedges, toss in a little oil and seasoning and roast in the oven at 180°C for 30-45minutes. Check that the wedges are fully tender all the way through.

Meanwhile, prepare your base vegetables. Heat the oil in a large saucepan set over medium heat. Sweat the onions, celery, and garlic together for about 15 minutes, until fully tender. Add the diced potato and cook for another 10 minutes, uncovered, then add the roasted beetroot, chopped tomatoes, water, and caraway seeds. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes, until the potato is just cooked.

Remove from the heat and allow to cool a little before blitzing. Adjust with more liquid if needed to get the desired consistency. Season with salt, pepper and brown sugar to taste, and even a little lemon if you feel it needs it. This is a soup that responds well to blitzing, so do blitz it for about twice as long as you feel is necessary.

* The Brother Hubbard Cookbook, Author: Garrett Fitzgerald, Photography by Leo Byrne, Gill Books, €27.99.

* Originally published on FOOD&WINE Ireland.

