A delicious alternative to the usual Sunday roast dinner.

Make a big tub of the barbecue sauce, label, and keep in the fridge to jazz up pork chops or sausages for the barbecue. The skin is full of saturated fat so we recommend serving without the skin for a healthier meal. But don’t worry as the flavors will have soaked into the chicken.

Barbecue roast chicken recipe

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 160 minutes

Ingredients

3 kg Chicken (whole 3-4kg)

2 Onions

1 tsp Brown Sugar

1 tsp Paprika

2 tsp Cider vinegar

1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

2 tblsp Tomato Sauce (Ketchup)

1 tblsp Olive oil

Instructions

Preheat Oven to 350ºF (180ºC)

Take the chicken out of the fridge, 20 minutes before cooking, and place in a roasting tin. Remove the roots from the onions, cut in half, and place them into the cavity of the chicken. No need to peel them.

Mix the rest of the ingredients into a paste.

Lift the skin and carefully spread the paste all over the chicken.

Place in the oven for approximately 1hr 60 (approx) minutes or until chicken is cooked. (Clear liquid runs out when pierced)

Cover the chicken with foil when the chicken is a dark golden color. Baste from time to time.

Remove skin, slice, and serve hot with roast root potatoes or cold with salad.

Remove all the meat from the chicken, store in an airtight container for next day and make a chicken stock with the carcass.

Tip: Place a level of diluted chicken stock into the base of the roasting tin when you are covering the chicken with foil to keeps it moist. It may require a little longer cooking though.

Enjoy!

