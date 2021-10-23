This delicious recipe from Avoca's Fern House Café in Wicklow is great for entertaining as it is prepared in advance and then cooked just as everyone’s sitting down for starters.

Baked sea-bass parcel with smoked salmon and asparagus recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 fillet sea bass (7oz each)

4 sheets tin foil (18in in length each)

20 asparagus spears

8 spring onions, finely sliced

1 clove of garlic, crushed

7oz fresh salmon, cut into a small dice

2 large potatoes, peeled and diced similar size to salmon

2 tablespoons of chopped dill

Small glass of dry white wine

4 slices of smoked salmon

2 tablespoon flat-leaf parsley

Salt & pepper

Olive oil

Method:

To prepare the Sauce:

Gently fry the spring onions and potatoes in some olive oil for a couple of minutes, then, add the chopped garlic and fresh salmon and cook for a further minute or two, before adding the white wine and dill and cook on a high heat for a final 4 minutes or until liquid has reduced.

Finally, season with freshly milled black pepper and add a couple tablespoons of freshly chopped flat-leaf parsley. Transfer onto a flat tray to allow to cool completely, preferably in the fridge.

Meanwhile, blanch and refresh the asparagus spears.

As soon as the sauce is cool, take the 4 sheets of tin foil and place on a large baking sheet, brushing each piece with a little olive oil.

Place a fillet of sea bass in the middle of each piece of foil, and then cover each fish with a generous amount of the sauce and 5 spears of asparagus on top, before finally placing a slice of smoked salmon and a generous frond of dill on each fish.

Tightly roll up the edges of the foil to form rectangular parcels. As long as the filling was totally cold before you assembled your parcels, these can now be stored in a fridge to bake later on at your convenience.

To cook simply bake in the oven for about 10 – 11 minutes at 350ºF, being careful of the hot steam that emerges as the parcels are opened. Serve with steamed baby potatoes and half a chargrilled lemon.

About Avoca

Through its cafés, food markets, and cookbooks, Avoca has led a revolution in Irish food, championing seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and showcasing artisan food producers. It's a passion born out of its roots in 1723 when Avoca first started weaving its world-famous throws & blankets - and nurtured still in its stores, homewares, and fashion.