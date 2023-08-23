This mouth-wateringly good dessert from Irish celebrity chef Edward Hayden is perfect for any special occasion... Expect drooling and people demanding seconds!

If you're looking to impress your guests or satisfy your sweet tooth with a dessert that combines the richness of Baileys, the boldness of coffee, and the delightful crunch of toasted almonds, then you've come to the right place. This Baileys coffee meringue roulade with toasted almonds is a show-stopping dessert that will leave everyone craving for more. It's the perfect finale to any meal or a standalone treat for those special moments when you want to indulge.

Baileys coffee meringue roulade with toasted almonds recipe

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

For the roulade:

- 4 large egg whites

- 225g caster sugar

- 1 teaspoon coffee extract

- 50g flaked almonds

For the filling:

- 225ml cream, lightly whipped

- 1 measure of Baileys Irish Cream

- Liqueur

To garnish:

Milk and white chocolate melted

Method:

Line a large Swiss roll tray (33cm x 24cm) with parchment paper, ensuring that both the base and the sides are covered.

Put the egg whites into a large, spotlessly clean, mixing bowl and beat rapidly until the mixture forms stiff peaks. A little lemon juice (4/5 drops) added to the egg whites tends to break them down a little better and gives you a fluffier meringue.

You can use an electric hand whisk or a food mixer for this process.

When the mixture has formed the peaks, add in the sugar gradually, whisking thoroughly between each addition. When the mixture is sufficiently whisked, gently fold in the coffee extract.

When the correct consistency is achieved, the mixture should be glossy and stiff.

To test if the correct consistency has been obtained, turn the mixing bowl upside down – if the mixture does not come out of the bowl, it is correct. If it does, you must start again and wash the floor.

Spread the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle with the flaked almonds. Preheat the oven to 150ºC/gas mark 2. Bake for 20 minutes until lightly browned. Allow to cool in the tin.

To assemble the roulade, turn out onto a large piece of parchment facing the side with the flaked almonds down.

Whisk the cream and add in the Baileys to flavor, after whipping. Spread the roulade with freshly whipped cream and roll up in one fast action. Transfer to the serving platter and drizzle with melted dark and white chocolate before serving.

TIP: Substitute the caster sugar for light brown sugar for a toffee-style meringue.

This article was originally published on our former sister website, FOOD&WINE.ie.

* Originally published in 2018, updated in Aug 2023.