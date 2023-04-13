What a sad, life-changing event Blue Angel Evans, the daughter of U2 lead guitarist The Edge, shared on her Instagram on April 6.

She and her partner Fiachra O’Shaughnessy welcomed their son Senan into the world last July, but the infant passed away only nine days later from severe brain damage.

Blue, 34, is the third of three daughters The Edge had with his first wife, Aislinn O’Sullivan. She lives in Dublin and has an eight-year-old daughter, Luna. On July 28 she gave birth to Senan O’Shaughnessy Evans, who died “due to an unforeseen complication around the time of his birth,” she revealed.

“He came 2 weeks early and we discovered that there was a true knot in his cord… he suffered severe damage to his brain as a result which meant that he wasn’t strong enough to live on his own.

"After 8 nights in the NICU we were brought to the LauraLynn Hospice for children. Myself, Fiachra, Luna and Senan got the incredible chance to be a family there…no wires, tubes or alarms…Senan passed away peacefully that same night, lying on my chest- warm and loved beyond measure."

Blue’s post was her first in 40 weeks. Just prior to that, she showed off her pregnant tummy, obviously looking forward to the birth of her second child. Sharing the tragic news wasn’t easy, she wrote.

“Posting about Senan has been a big decision, and one we haven’t taken lightly," Blue wrote.

"But I have, what feels like, a primal urge to tell the whole world how beautiful and amazing our son was."

“He was big and strong, weighing 8 pounds and measuring 20.5 inches long. He was absolutely perfect in every way and all I want is for him to be back in my arms. He brought and continues to bring, so much love into our lives and we will always, always miss him. Today is his 8-month anniversary.”

Blue is hopeful that people might consider donating to LauraLynn, Ireland’s only children’s hospice which she says is run by “true angels.”

“I cannot express enough my gratitude for them and what they do and provide for families with children that have life-limiting conditions. If you are looking for a place to support please consider them.”

Blue included some heartbreaking photos of her beloved son in the post. Among the many who posted comments are Eve Hewson, the actress, and daughter of Edge’s bandmate Bono. She simply said, “I love you Blue,” with a heart emoji.

Hopefully by sharing the news of Senan’s too-short life, Blue and her family will get some measure of comfort.

