Riverdance, the show that launched Irish dancing into the mainstream in 1994, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new worldwide tour and dates in the US from January to June.

The famous Irish dance show will return to New York City for a special run at the famous Radio City Music Hall between March 10 - 15, just ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. It will be the show’s first time returning to the Big Apple in ten years.

If you're a Riverdance fan, this is one giveaway you won't want to miss! Twenty-five years ago, on February 9, 1995, Riverdance the Show premiered at The Point Theatre in Dublin, after its initial debut at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest.

From there, Riverdance toured the globe to worldwide acclaim. To date, Riverdance has been performed over 12,160 times and has been seen live by over 27.5 million people in 546 venues worldwide.

Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved family favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning music and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative lighting, spectacular projection and stage designs, and new costume designs by Joan Bergin.

Poignantly, the cast for this tour will feature, for the first time, many dancers and musicians who were not even born in the year that the show first opened.

A quarter of a century later, both new and devoted fans of all ages will once again fall in love with the magic of Riverdance.

