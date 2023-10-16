Born Suzanne Marie Mahoney the star of US comedies "Three's Company" and "Step by Step" and health and wellness advocate has passed away aged 76.

Suzanne Somers publicist has confirmed that the Irish-American actress Suzanne Somers has passed away, having lived with breast cancer for more than 20 years.

In a statement, publicist, R Couri Hay, said "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th.

"Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

In 2001, Suzanne was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her decision to explore alternative treatments, including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, made headlines and initiated conversations about conventional and complementary medicine. She became an advocate for cancer patients and survivors, sharing her journey in her book "Knockout: Interviews with Doctors Who Are Curing Cancer."

In July 2023, Somers revealed on Instagram that her cancer had returned. She wrote "As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down.

"I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it.

"This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I'm a fighter."

She went on to praise her husband, Alan Hamel, who she said had been at her side every step of the way".

"I can't even explain how much he has done for me. If it's even possible, we are even closer than ever," she added.

"My incredible family has been so supportive."

Suzanne Somers' career took off in the 1970s, and she quickly became a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Her most iconic role was as Chrissy Snow on the hit sitcom "Three's Company" (1977-1984). Her portrayal of the bubbly, somewhat ditzy character endeared her to audiences, and the show became a cultural phenomenon. It earned her several Golden Globe nominations and cemented her status as a talented comedic actress.

Following "Three's Company," Suzanne ventured into other areas of entertainment. She hosted a variety show, starred in a number of television movies, and appeared on popular talk shows. In the 1990s, she enjoyed a resurgence in her career with the hit sitcom "Step by Step," which ran from 1991 to 1998.

In addition to her work in television, Suzanne Somers is an accomplished author. She has penned numerous books on health, wellness, and lifestyle, including the best-selling "ThighMaster" series. Her dedication to promoting alternative medicine and healthy living has made her a recognized authority in the field, and she continues to inspire people to take charge of their health.

Suzanne Marie Mahoney, better known as Suzanne Somers, was born on October 16, 1946, in San Bruno, California. She was raised in an Irish Catholic family, and her heritage played a significant role in her upbringing. Her family's deep roots in Ireland instilled in her a sense of cultural pride and a strong work ethic.

Suzanne's paternal great-grandparents were Irish immigrants who settled in Butte, Montana. Her father, Frank Mahoney, was a descendant of this Irish heritage and worked as a laborer. Suzanne has often spoken about her family's modest beginnings and the values of hard work and perseverance that were instilled in her from an early age.

Suzanne's personal life has been marked by both triumphs and challenges. She has been married twice and has children from both marriages. Her first husband, Bruce Somers, and Suzanne had a son, Bruce Jr., and a daughter, Leslie. The marriage ended in divorce, and Suzanne later married Alan Hamel in 1977. She credits her second husband with being a significant source of support throughout her career and personal growth.