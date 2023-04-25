“The Miracle Club,” the new Irish film starring Kathy Bates, Laura Linney, and Maggie Smith, was shot on location in Dublin and Wicklow.

A new teaser trailer for "The Miracle Club" has been released ahead of the movie's premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival:

Here’s the synopsis for “The Miracle Club,” according to Sony Pictures Classics: “Lourdes, a picturesque French town and a place of miracles, a magnet for 6 million visitors each year from across the globe.

“Ballygar, Ireland, 1968: a boisterous hard-knocks community in outer Dublin that marches to its own beat – frenzied, fast and loose – and yet also deeply soulful; rooted in traditions of loyalty, faith and togetherness. And the opportunity to rise above one’s daily struggles is frankly a pipe dream, especially for women.

“There’s just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom and escape the gauntlet of domestic life: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes.

“With a little benevolent interference from their local priest, close friends Lily, Eileen, and Dolly get their ticket of a lifetime.

“Having never left Dublin – let alone Ireland – the journey provides our heroines the chance to let their hair down, celebrate life and some independence. It's also a chance to reflect on their own lives, with each of the women in search of their own personal miracles.

“But when they are joined by Chrissie, recently returned from a decades-long exile in the USA, deep wounds from the past are re-opened, and bitter truths exposed.

“As they confront one another and embrace their past, these women realize that the miracle they have all been looking for is right in front of them.

“Joyous, uplifting, hilarious and aspirational – our heroines as funny, messy, vocal and flawed as ourselves - 'The Miracle Club' empowers us all to communicate, love and laugh.”

Screen Ireland notes that "The Miracle Club" is based on the screenplay "Pushers Needed" by Irish screenwriter Jimmy Smallhorne and co-written by Joshua D. Maurer and Timothy Prager. The film's producers include Larry Bass of ShinAwiL, Chris Curling and Joshua Maurer of Zephyr Films. It also features Oscar nominee Stephen Rea and Agnes O'Casey in its main cast.

Director Thaddeus O’Sullivan, a native of Dublin and an Emmy nominee, previously told The Hollywood Reporter: “What really enthralled me about the story is how three strong characters confront one another and then, by embracing truth, they understand that the miracle they have all been looking for is right in front of them: in the strength of their friendships and unshakeable togetherness.

“What we have achieved together is to make an emotional movie that is truly joyous, uplifting, and aspirational.”

“The Miracle Club” will have its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City in June.