From Planxty to his ground-breaking orchestral work with The Brendan Voyage - a new feature-length documentary, Liam O'Flynn - Píobaire, tells the story of this master Irish musician's career.

“When I'm playing, I'm certainly lost within it. The only way to describe it is that it's like looking inwards.” - Liam O’Flynn

Liam O’Flynn was no ordinary musician. The acclaimed soloist, celebrated collaborator of Planxty, Seamus Heaney, and other leading musicians such as Kate Bush, Mark Knopfler and Emmylou Harris, Liam O’Flynn was one of Ireland’s greatest musicians.

This new feature documentary, Liam O'Flynn - Píobaire, explores his remarkable reputation as a musician, revealing his extraordinary relationship with the most mystical instrument in the Irish canon – the uilleann pipes.

Read more: How to attend the best Irish trad music concerts without leaving home

An inherited tradition, O'Flynn’s deep understanding and mastery of his instrument brought the unique sound to the wider world - to the ears of many for the first time.

This movie examines how his talent developed and considers how he helped shape the course of Irish music.

Liam O'Flynn - Píobaire is available to watch worldwide for free via TG4's player here.

Interviews with his wife, Jane, and their friends reveal the thoughtful and private man away from the stage - a man who had a deep affinity with the Irish landscape, and a special love of horses.

Produced by DoubleBand Films, this documentary reflects on the life of an icon of Irish traditional music and explores the evolutions of his musical genius through interviews and contributions from those who played with him.

Interviewees include Irish musical icons such as Christy Moore, Donál Lunny, and Andy Irvine, as well as international musicians Mark Knopfler, Ralph McTell, and Donovan.

Liam O’Flynn – Píobaire has been produced by DoubleBand Films for TG4 with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund and Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Liam O'Flynn - Píobaire is available to watch worldwide for free via TG4's player here.

Read more: The best way to watch Irish music shows and events online