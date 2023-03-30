Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg showed off a new Irish rugby jersey in a recent Instagram post.

Snoop Dogg posed in the green jersey signed by all of Ireland's Grand Slam-winning squad after performing at Dublin's 3 Arena on Sunday night.

"Thank. U. Dublin Ireland," Snoop Dogg said in the captions alongside an Ireland flag emoji.

Eagle-eyed social media users also spotted a singed Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper jersey in the background of the photo, prompting the Dublin soccer club to comment on the post.

"Hope you like the Shamrock Rovers jersey," the club wrote.

A number of Irish Instagram users took to the comments to express their delight at seeing Snoop Dogg in an Irish jersey.

"IRELAND LOVES YOU MAN. What a legend. The best show ever," one Instagram user said.

"Snoop in a signed Irish rugby jersey the year they did the Grand Slam"

Snoop Dogg is currently touring Ireland and the UK as part of his 2023 arena tour.

The 51-year-old rapper performed in Dublin's 3 Arena on Sunday night, playing some of his biggest hits, including "The Next Episode" and "Drop it Like it's Hot".

Meanwhile, the Irish rugby team completed their fourth-ever Grand Slam by beating England 29-16 on March 18.

Andy Farrell's side, who are the number-one-ranked team in world rugby, beat Wales, France, Italy, Scotland, and England to claim the Six Nations title. They will now prepare for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, which kicks off in September.

Shamrock Rovers, on the other hand, have won three League of Ireland titles in a row and qualified for the Europa Conference League last August.