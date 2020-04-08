Sinead O’Connor has denied rumors that she and her son are COVID-19 positive.

“Apparently there are some stories going about suggesting myself and or my son have the virus. If so they are false. We don't. As I Said weeks ago. We are well and thriving and #StayingHome,” she tweeted on Monday.

Sinead and her family live in Co. Wicklow, where she’s been holed up since postponement of her sold-out U.S. tour last month. Now that she’s got a bunch of time on her hands, Sinead is wishing that she followed through with a health care course she intended on taking so that she could be on the front lines helping with Ireland’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

“Two years ago I almost got to college to take a one year course to train to be a health care assistant. Some s*** got in the way and I didn't make it but I wish I had as I could be out there helping people now. So I'm gonna do it in 2021 when shows are finished,” she tweeted. “Not gonna give up music. Just gonna also take up being a health care assistant.”

The one thing Sinead won’t be doing? Lending her support to Donald Trump. It’s no secret that she’s never been a fan, but these days she reckons that his handling of the coronavirus crisis might just be criminal.

Sinead retweeted a post from someone asking, “Do you think Trump should be tried for criminal negligence after he loses this year’s election?” Her response? “A hundred percent.”

Other Sinead Trump thoughts? “Trump is not a doctor. DO NOT CONSIDER TAKING HIS MEDICAL ADVICE.” “Evil disguised as stupidity.” “Trump currently rambling like one’s crazy, drunk uncle and no one is grabbing the mike.” And…well, you get the gist.

She even tweeted CNN anchor Don Lemon with the following thought: “Trump is clearly extremely mentally ill. It's the so-called sane people not getting rid of him who are guilty. It's just the same as with the paedophile priests. The so called sane people enabled it.”

