Sharon Stone confirmed in an emotional video that her younger brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, passed away on Sunday, February 12, following a heart attack.

Sharon Stone took to her Instagram account to confirm the sad news that her brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, 57, had died. The star thanked her fans for their support during her "immeasurable grief".

She said: "Hello everybody, this message is to confirm that, yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday.

"Yes, he is the man who was the father to River, who we lost last year at 11 months old. He is survived by his wife Tasha and his son Hunter and his daughter Cailee."

She continued, "Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences.

"Yes we've had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, so many of you also have."

She finished her video by saying "I thank you very much for the love and support that you're showing us and we just ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you."

She captioned the clip, "Godspeed Patrick Joseph Stone" and added a broken heart emoji.

Sharon later shared another picture of her and her late bother with the caption "Rest in Peace Patrick Joseph Stone."

Patrick's wife, Tasha, also took to social media and wrote in part: "My sweet, loving and often times obnoxious husband I would not have changed a minute of the last 20 years (except for our baby going to Heaven) other than showing you more love.

"You will always hold the biggest piece of my heart."

Tasha added: "My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time. Please give him the biggest hug and kiss from all of us and keep him out of mischief. Go hunting and fishing everyday."

Sharon Stone also has a sister called Kelly and another brother called Michael. In her book "The Beauty of Living Twice," Sharon wrote about how close she was to Patrick and in recent years also to Michael. The family has roots that can be traced back to Co Galway during the Great Hunger.

"We came from poverty and violence," Stone said in a 2021 interview, "We were tough, we were Irish, we looked richer than we were. We had pride, if nothing else.”

In August 2021, Sharon shared how Patrick's son River had passed away. River was Patrick's youngest child. He was found in his crib in total organ failure.

Along with a tribute she wrote, "My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w[sic] total organ failure today."

She added "Please pray for him. We need a miracle."