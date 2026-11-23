"The Seán Chorus", the nature podcast hosted by Cork-born ornithologist and wildlife sound recordist Seán Ronayne, has been named one of Apple Podcasts' Best Shows of 2026, becoming the first podcast from the HeadStuff Podcasts network to receive the recognition.

The podcast immerses listeners in the sounds of the natural world, bringing Ireland's wildlife to life through Seán's remarkable collection of field recordings and his passion for the environment.

Following a five-year mission to record every bird species in Ireland, Seán has amassed an extraordinary archive of more than 40,000 recordings, documenting the rich and diverse soundscapes of the natural world.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Through "The Seán Chorus", he shares his love of nature with listeners, encouraging a deeper appreciation of the wildlife around us and the importance of protecting it for future generations.

As part of the recognition, "The Seán Chorus" is being featured prominently in the New tab of the Apple Podcasts app and included in its curated Best of 2026 collection, alongside other standout podcasts selected by Apple's editorial team.

Speaking about the recognition, Seán Ronayne said, "This podcast was created as my vessel to send out nature's love notes to the world. As a new father, it's more important to me now than ever that our magical, life-giving planet has a healthy, nature-filled future.

"To have this podcast recognized in this manner means so much more to me than a title. It's an indication that those love letters are landing and being felt. And the joy and hope that brings me is untold. Thank you to everyone who has helped make this happen. You've made me so happy."

Read more Where are the best birdwatching locations in Ireland?

Hilary Barry, producer of "The Seán Chorus", added, "Bringing this podcast to life has been an absolute joy. From the very first pilot, I knew there was something very special about this one. Seán has a natural gift for storytelling and inspiring others with his passion. Incorporating his archive of wildlife recordings made it the perfect fit.

"This is a podcast about reconnecting with nature, which is incredibly important in the crazy times we live in. More than ever, it's important to take a step back and just be in nature. We are so proud to receive this recognition from Apple Podcasts, and we can't wait to bring you more of The Seán Chorus!"

The selection marks a significant milestone for both "The Seán Chorus" and HeadStuff Podcasts, highlighting the creativity and storytelling emerging from Ireland's independent podcasting industry.

"The Seán Chorus" is part of HeadStuff Podcasts, with new episodes released every Thursday. The podcast is available to listen to on Apple Podcasts and wherever you get your podcasts.