Saoirse Ronan will work to support the IFI’s mission in preservation and exhibition of Irish film

Irish American actress Saoirse Ronan has been named as the inaugural ambassador for the Irish Film Institute. The new three-year role will see her advocate for the IFI’s work in Exhibition, Preservation, and Education.

Read More: Irish film director Lenny Abrahamson picks his favorite Irish Film Institute movies

In a press release, the IFI said that Ronan’s recognition of the transformative power of film led her to feature in the IFI’s preservation fundraising campaign in 2011, lending her talent to help raise awareness of vital funds needed to build a new preservation facility for materials preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive.

Read More: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon’s Irish up Christmas with a cover of “Fairytale of New York”

Her achievements worldwide have made her an outstanding ambassador for Ireland and she will assist the IFI in championing the Irish film industry and the IFI’s vital work in preserving film culture, helping to build the next generation of film lovers in Ireland.

Speaking about the announcement, Saoirse Ronan said: "I am delighted to have been asked to be the inaugural IFI Ambassador. Film in Ireland is always something I will support. Our industry is going from strength to strength through the incredible projects being produced at home and abroad by Irish filmmakers, and by producers from across the pond also.

“IFI has always cared about great cinema, and I am honoured to play a small part in their effort to share the brilliant work that is out there with as many people as possible."

IFI Director Ross Keane added: "Saoirse is a hugely gifted actress, and we are delighted to have a respected artist of her standing as our inaugural IFI Ambassador. Saoirse has achieved excellence in her craft, which is a value we strive for across our remit of film exhibition, preservation and education.

“Having previously collaborated with Saoirse on our fundraising campaign in 2011, we are thrilled to be working with her once again as she supports the Irish Film Institute into a new decade. This is a huge endorsement of the IFI, and I would like to express my deep gratitude to Saoirse for her unwavering support of our vision and mission to promote film culture."

Read More: Trailer for Little Women starring Saoirse Ronan is finally here!

Saoirse Ronan came to international prominence in 2007 with her starring role in “Atonement,” for which she received Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress, making her one of the youngest actresses to receive an Oscar nomination in that category.

In 2015, Ronan starred in “Brooklyn,” for which she received nominations for the Academy Award, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress, alongside a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress Motion Picture – Drama.

In 2017, Ronan won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in “Lady Bird,” also receiving nominations for the Academy Award, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actress.

This year, Ronan is nominated for a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar for her portrayal of Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women.”

Throughout her career, Ronan has also received 10 Irish Film and Television Award nominations, winning nine. Although only 25 years of age, Ronan already holds the record for the most IFTA awards won by an individual since the Awards ceremony’s inception in 2003.

IrishCentral has partnered up with the IFI throughout 2020 to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collections entail. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.