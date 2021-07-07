Saint Sister will be joined by Lisa Hannigan and Crash Ensemble for two free live stream performances from Dublin tomorrow, Thursday, July 8.

Saint Sister - the Dublin-based duo of songwriter Morgana MacIntyre and harpist/arranger Gemma Doherty - are set to play two live stream performances on July 8 following the release of their critically-acclaimed sophomore album Where I Should End.

The duo will play the album in its entirety fully live, twice, from Dublin's The Complex Gallery & Studios for fans around the world - once at 8 pm Irish time (3 pm EST) and again at 12 am Irish time (7 pm EST).

Produced in partnership with Tiny Ark, these special album live streams will give fans the chance to experience the new tracks live for the first time.

They will be joined on the night by their full band, the string quartet of Crash Ensemble who recorded on the album, and Lisa Hannigan who featured on their stunning 2020 single “The Place That I Work”.

Ahead of the live stream, Saint Sister said: “We can’t tell you how much we’ve missed playing with a live band. We’ll be joined by the full force of the musicians who are on the record and more.

"We are desperately craving the connection that a live show brings and have loved chatting with Tiny Ark about how to bring as much of that special energy to the night as possible. If we can’t sing to you face to face we’ll do the next best thing, play the new record top to bottom, completely live.”

Can’t wait to finally play with our gorgeous band again this Thursday. We’re streaming twice, at 8pm & 12am, totally live from Dublin. The show will be available for free on YouTube & we’re beaming it into some of our favourite venues around the world ❤️https://t.co/NvdcaP5506 pic.twitter.com/oLD0G4OxbZ — Saint Sister (@Saint_Sister_) July 5, 2021

Alex Delap from Tiny Ark said: “Many of us at Tiny Ark have been long-time admirers, so when the opportunity arose to collaborate with the band in creating a live, visual and aural experience of Where I Should End, we jumped at the chance.

“In director Eilís Doherty’s words, ‘With this album, it feels as if Saint Sister are more present as individuals than they have been before. I want to create a setting in which Gemma and Morgan’s individual identities are at the forefront, placing them in the centre where they are allowed to tell their story and speak to the audience.”

The shows can be watched online for free via Saint Sister’s YouTube or in person at some of Saint Sister’s favorite Irish and international venues with more to be announced;

The Craic, Brooklyn (7 pm EST)

The Delacroix, Derry (8 pm BST)

Howl at the Moon, London (8 pm BST)

As well as inviting fans inside the new world they have created with the album, Saint Sister hopes to raise money to help them tour in 2022. Although the streams will be free, they welcome any donations that will help them bring the new record around the world next year. Fans can donate online here.

About Saint Sister

Hailing from the north of Ireland, Morgana MacIntyre (Belfast) and Gemma Doherty (Derry) met in Dublin in 2014.

Chatting over coffee it quickly became apparent that they were hoping to build something similar. Between Morgan’s lyrics and Gemma’s soundscapes, their voices met right in the middle.

Having both moved to Dublin from the north at the same time, to find the same thing, their shared experience cemented their friendship. Their debut single ‘Madrid’ was written at the end of that summer, in a vacant student house. The EP of the same name was released a few months later and established them as one of Ireland’s most exciting new bands.

Built around mesmerizing close-knit vocal harmonies, electro-acoustic harp, and synthesisers, sonically they have been likened to Enya, Lisa Hannigan, and Cocteau Twins. Their 2018 debut LP ‘Shape of Silence’ was met with critical acclaim and nominated for the Choice Music Prize and the Northern Irish Music Prize.

Saint Sister has toured extensively across the globe over the last few years on their own and in support of Hozier, Keane, and Lisa Hannigan. Some highlights include a stunning NPR Tiny Desk Concert, SXSW, and Glastonbury.

You can learn more about Saint Sister on their website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.