Irish soccer legend Roy Keane provided a priceless reaction after being compared to Roy Kent, the character from the hugely popular comedy series "Ted Lasso."

Cork native Keane, the former Manchester United star who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, inspired the character of Roy Kent, the bad-tempered captain of Ted Lasso's fictional team AFC Richmond.

Ahead of Liverpool's 7-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend, Sky Sports assembled a montage of Kent's best moments in "Ted Lasso" and showed it to Keane, who provided a hilarious reaction.

Presenter Kelly Cates commented on the resemblance between Keane and Kent, to which Keane replied "to me? You're joking," along with a customary deadpan facial expression.

"I’m a lot nicer than him, you know that. Tell the truth," Keane added.

Cates proceeded to mock Keane for refusing to give players credit for good performances because it's their job.

"He got an Emmy for that performance… which was ridiculous because he was only doing his job," Kates added, drawing laughter from Keane's fellow pundits.

A comparative and fearless midfielder on the pitch, Keane has earned a reputation as an equally fierce pundit who doesn't pull his punches.

Kent, played by actor Brett Goldstein in "Ted Lasso," is one of the central characters in the popular show, which portrays an American coach's efforts to manage an English soccer team.

Played by Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso's titular character faces widespread ridicule for his goofy optimism and American background but gradually wins people over with his kind and compassionate approach to coaching.