Riverdance's 25th-anniversary gala show runs from Feb 6 to 9, with the gala performance to take place on Sunday, Feb 9, 25 years to the day since the first Riverdance show, in The Point Theatre, Dublin, in 1995. You could be there with two tickets, a meet and greet with members of the Riverdance cast, and a 25th-anniversary merch goodie bag.

The New 25th Anniversary Show is a powerful and stirring reinvention of the beloved family favorite and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance and you could be there to be part of the celebrations.

If you're a Riverdance fan, this is one giveaway you won't want to miss! Twenty-five years ago, on February 9, 1995, Riverdance the Show premiered at The Point Theatre in Dublin, after its initial debut at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest.

From there, Riverdance toured the globe to worldwide acclaim. To date, Riverdance has been performed over 12,160 times and has been seen live by over 27.5 million people in 546 venues worldwide.

On February 9, 2020, 25 years to the day of Riverdance's Dublin premiere, there will be a special gala evening performance back where it all began, at 3Arena Dublin.

