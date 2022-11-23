Father Ray Kelly reveals he has submitted a song in a bid to represent Ireland at next year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The Irish "singing priest" said he has submitted a song to jury bosses and is praying to fly the flag for Ireland at the popular competition.

“I was over in Innsbruck there. We sent one in to represent Ireland in the Eurovision last year but it didn’t make it so we sent another one in this year," he told the Irish Mirror.

“It’s a great song too. It’s something I’d love to do.”

Father Ray Kelly became an internet sensation in 2014 after a video of him singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at a wedding in Oldcastle, Co Meath went viral.

The talented singing cleric went on to reach the semi-final of "Britain's Got Talent" in 2018.

In 2020, Fr Kelly took his talents to the dance floor on Ireland's version of "Dancing with the Stars."

As for the Eurovision submission, he says he recorded the song in Innsbruck, Austria, where it was also written.

“It’s a song about our conscience and if we listen to it, we can decide on our good and bad. I think it’s a good song, it’s almost like a semi-country song.

“We made a video of it, and we’ll probably release that in the new year.

“I probably haven’t a hope anyway.

“I know it’ll never happen, but it is just one of my dreams – we’re all entitled to have our dreams.”

The 69-year-old priest said: “Most people probably think I’m too old for that kind of thing but there has been older than me representing different countries and I think Ireland has done very badly in the last few years.”

He added that the Eurovision contest reminded him of fond memories at home with his parents.

“It was a Saturday night sitting around the telly and watching it. I mean I can remember when Dana won it. We’ve had such a great record and in the last few years we’ve had such an abysmal record.

“I wouldn’t mind, I would love to go and represent Ireland – needless to say in Liverpool which is only across the way. "