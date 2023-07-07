Netflix unveils "The Out-Laws" today, Friday, July 7, co-starring Pierce Brosnan, one of the busiest, hardest working actors in the biz.

Brosnan and the other cast members, led by Nina Dobrev and Adam DeVine, attended the premiere last week in Los Angeles and were joined by Adam Sandler, whose company, Happy Madison, produced the film.

Dobrev, who found fame starring in "The Vampire Diaries," told the press that working with Brosnan and DeVine was a treat.

"I mean, I've been a fan of both of theirs for as long as I can remember and now I can say that (James) Bond is my daddy!" she exclaimed. "So that's pretty cool."

The Netflix-supplied plot goes like this: “Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev).

"When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous out-laws.”

The film is only about 90 minutes so it’s a quick caper.

Reviews so far? So-so.

Movieweb.com called it “painfully bad,” but gave credit to the senior members of the cast. “Brosnan and Barkin, both of whom know a thing or two about heist movies and techno-thrillers, manage to wade through the mire as best they can, and at least seem to have a good time soldiering through the action,” the critic noted.

Brosnan told Netflix blog Tudum of his on-screen wife: “[It] was a real delight to be able to spend time with Ellen, who I just absolutely adore.

“And just showing up for work every day and saying, ‘What’s going on? Are you going to do this scene? Are you going to do this? Is this how I’m going to do it?’”

Navan native Brosnan has been promoting the film on his Instagram, so he gets the last word. “It’s a good one! You’ll have a laugh … great work all round,” he wrote.