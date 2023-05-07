Could there be a third Mamma Mia! movie in the works? Pierce Brosnan would certainly be up for another whirl.

The Irish star told Kelly Clarkson on her talk show on Monday that filming the first two Mamma Mia! films, which were both hugely successful, was a joy from start to finish. Pierce played Sam Carmichael, an old love and potential father of the child had by Meryl Streep’s character many moons ago. But the film really centers around the iconic music of Swedish supergroup Abba.

“I was nervous. I was terrified. I’d never sung in a movie before,” Pierce told Kelly. “This movie really was a game changer, and it’s easy to fall in love with Meryl and easy to fall in love with every member of the cast.”

As far as a future part three? “So maybe Mamma Mia! three. They’re talking about it,” Pierce revealed said.

And indeed, Deadline.com reported on Monday that Judy Craymer, the creator of the stage play and films, is keen on going back for more. “I don’t want to over-egg it, but I know there’s a trilogy there,” she said.

Accompanied by his wife Keely, Pierce was in the audience for A Doll’s House on Broadway on Saturday night, which stars Jessica Chastain. He posted some pix on Instagram, and he clearly liked what he saw.

“NYC … Jessica Chastain …A Doll’s House …Hudson Theatre. What a night! Jessica you are luminous and spellbinding as Nora in this dream of a production. Each and every cast member an inspiration adding to the alchemy of what we do as actors. Heartfelt thanks for a breathtaking performance and night to remember! PB,” he wrote.

On Monday, he and Keely joined the galaxy of stars at the Met Gala. They were early arrivals and looked picture-perfect. It’s the first time they’ve attended the annual fashion fest.