The Irish actress is using some of her coronavirus downtime for a good cause. Last week she launched a new Scottish gin called Forget Me Not, and proceeds will go towards helping artists whose work has been impacted by cuts to the arts not only in Scotland but around the world.

Newlywed Caitriona Balfe, 40, announced her new project last week on Twitter.

“This is a very special product that has combined my love of collaborating with friends, drinking, and finding ways to support our beleaguered artistic community ... So I hope you enjoy and feel the love that has gone into Forget Me Not,” she wrote.

It’s time to pour yourself a generous gin...

I am excited to announce our website is now live for anyone wanting to register their interest in our first batch of Forget Me Not Gin.

See https://t.co/f15KthtE7R #ForgetMeNot #ScottishGin #supportthearts pic.twitter.com/Y5awB6qZUh — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) August 15, 2020

The County Monaghan-raised Caitriona uses her Twitter feed to promote both Outlander – the sixth season of the popular Starz series is delayed because of COVID – and her views on current events. (Putting it mildly, she’s not a fan of President DJT.) She’s also been a diehard promoter of the arts community, so having the chance to launch a new gin, especially in these troubled times, provided a perfect way to tangibly give back.

“It’s an opportunity to support the arts and acknowledge the positive contribution creative industries make to society. Literature, visual and performance art touches our lives daily and for that, we have to thank the many architects, actors, dancers, filmmakers, musicians, painters, poets, photographers and writers (amongst many others) who’s hard work we have the privilege of enjoying,” she wrote on the gin’s website, www.forgetmenot.com.

Read more: The best James Bond named, and it’s not Pierce Brosnan!

“Sadly, arts funding has been cut across the globe over the past decade. Many of the artists we know and love today received financial assistance in their early years that allowed them to become successful, full-time artists. We want to help plug the funding gap that exists today so that tomorrow’s important artists get the support they need to reach their full potential. The COVID-19 pandemic has already lead to further cuts in arts funding and the situation will only worsen as we enter a worldwide recession, so artists need our support more than ever.”

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

There’s a sign-up section on the site for alerts to when and where the gin will be available. For gin aficionados, here’s what you can expect if you buy a bottle: “Forget Me Not is a smooth botanical gin exquisitely distilled and lovingly handcrafted in the Highlands of Scotland, with hints of citrus and delicate floral notes including lavender and touches of elderflower.” Sounds nice and smooth…

Check out this teaser:

Read more: Niall Horan’s Irish dad sings his son's praises