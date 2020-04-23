Caitríona Balfe, the Irish star of "Outlander," has come out in support of her costar Sam Heughan after he shared a heartbreaking tweet.

Looks like Caitríona Balfe’s co-star on Outlander, Sam Heughan, has endured a silently miserable six years. The 39-year-old Scottish actor who plays Balfe’s handsome husband Jamie Fraser poured his heart out on Twitter last Friday, saying he’s been subject to horrible online abuse and stalking that is affecting his “life, mental state and is a daily concern,” he wrote.

“My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I’m associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative. I’ve never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away. I can’t elaborate for ongoing legal reasons but they are professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better.

“Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice. I’ve done none of the above.”

Wow. Private pain is a nightmare, especially when we’re literally all just trying to stay alive these days. Caitríona, unsurprisingly, was one of many who came to Sam’s defense.

Balfe wrote on Twitter: "Sad that Sam has had to come out and say all this. I would have thought mean bitchy behaviour would have been left in the school yard. But unfortunately a VERY SMALL but very vocal part of this fandom use their energy to write and say awful untrue things ... maybe they should

"..harness all that energy to get involved in their local charities... And honestly it’s quite simple ... If you don’t like us .. it’s a big beautiful world out there. Find something you do love and enjoy that. Life as it’s all too clear right now is short. Why waste it hating."

