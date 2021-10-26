Other Voices, Ireland’s internationally acclaimed festival and music television programme, returns this Friday, October 29 for a very special live stream, Other Voices: London Calling.

This special concert will be streamed live from the stunning setting of the Embassy of Ireland in central London at 9 pm (4 pm EST) on October 29. Music fans can enjoy the show from wherever they are in the world for free via the Embassy and Other Voices’ social media channels and YouTube.

IrishCentral is delighted to again be teaming up with Other Voices to bring you this special Irish music event right here on IrishCentral, as well as over on our IrishCentral Facebook page.

Hosted by legendary Irish broadcaster Annie Mac, Other Voices: London Calling will bring together the music community on both sides of the Irish Sea in an uplifting musical showcase from The Embassy of Ireland in London.

On the night, celebrated eclectic folk act The Unthanks return to the Other Voices stage, with electro-acoustic duo Saint Sister playing songs from their critically acclaimed sophomore album. There will also be a special performance from pioneering folk multi-instrumentalist Michael McGoldrick, while Belfast-raised platinum-selling artist Katie Melua makes a long-awaited Other Voices debut.

After a series of inspiring live streams from Cardiff, Galway, and Dublin earlier this year, London Calling will be Other Voices’ final stop before returning home to Dingle to celebrate its 20th anniversary in November.

Produced in collaboration with The Embassy of Ireland in London, Other Voices: London Calling aims to build a cultural bridge this autumn, celebrating the phenomenal breadth of talent across these islands and their influence on the global music scene.

Speaking about the Embassy event, Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill said: “We are delighted to open the doors of the Embassy and to virtually welcome guests from across Ireland, Britain, and beyond to this special musical evening featuring brilliant British and Irish talent.

"In partnership with the superb Other Voices team, we are thrilled to celebrate the vibrant cultural ties and rich musical conversation that continues to link our two islands. Do join us on Friday 29th October for what promises to be an inspiring and joyful event."

Commenting on the live stream, Philip King, Other Voices Founder, said: "We are so looking forward to filling the beautiful rooms at the Irish Embassy with wonderful music and song. For Other Voices London Calling we have gathered up some really remarkable musicians and singers that have echoes of the traditions out of which they come shot through their wonderful work.

“And to top it off the whole thing will be presented by Annie Mac...Irish to the core and a star warmly embraced in Britain. It’s going to be a great night. We are so grateful to everybody at The Embassy and all our partners, including the Irish Government and Tourism Ireland, who have made this night a possibility."

Welcoming the event, Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to support Other Voices: London Calling. The event will shine a spotlight on the island of Ireland’s contemporary and traditional music together with that of our neighbours. A celebration of our close connections, we look forward to promoting this special evening to our social media fans and followers across GB, highlighting Ireland’s rich culture as one of the many reasons the destination should be at the top of travel wish lists.”

Other Voices: London Calling is made possible with funding support from the Department of Tourism, Sport, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, Tourism Ireland, and the Department of Foreign Affairs. More details are available here.

About Other Voices

Now in its 20th year, Other Voices is a glorious celebration of music in all its diversity. From its beginnings as an intimate musical gathering in a tiny church in Dingle, Ireland’s iconic festival has hosted a series of global events in Austin, London, Belfast, Berlin, Derry, New York with a further 35 million people experiencing the festival online.

Their digital ‘Courage’ series gained over 2.5 million views in 2020, bringing live music safely back into people’s lives with performances from Lisa Hannigan, Fontaines D.C, and more. In November 2021, Other Voices celebrates its twentieth anniversary, live and online from its spiritual home in Dingle, West Kerry.

Read more WATCH: Glen Hansard performs from the National Library of Ireland