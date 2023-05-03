"Anam - Songs for Hearts & Minds,” presented by Other Voices, is special four-episode live-stream series featuring diverse Irish musical acts.

"Anam - Songs for Hearts & Minds" will take viewers on a memorable musical journey across the country across four live episodes, blending the magic of live performances with the beauty of Ireland's remarkable and significant historic landmarks.

The series - a partnership between Other Voices, Ireland's Office of Public Works, and Ireland's Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage - will bring together a dynamic and diverse group of Irish and international talent, performing in some of Ireland’s most important heritage sites.

IrishCentral is delighted to again be featuring this special lineup from Other Voices right here on IrishCentral and over on our IrishCentral Facebook page.

Thursday, May 4 - Anam Presents: Anna Mieke, Ezra Williams & Negro Impacto | Live from Castletown House

Tune in on Thursday, May 4 at 8 pm Irish time / 3 pm NYC time as MayKay brings you spellbinding performances from alt-folk multi-instrumentalist Anna Mieke, bedroom pop musician Ezra Williams, and neo soul duo Negro Impacto live from the stunning Castletown House in Co Kildare.

Thursday, May 11 - Anam Presents: Nell Mescal, Kingfishr & God Knows | Live from Desmond Castle

Tune in on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm Irish time / 3 pm NYC time as Other Voices bring you the sounds of rising star Nell Mescal, folk trio Kingfishr, and hip hop royalty God Knows live from the grounds of Desmond Hall, Limerick.

Thursday, May 18 - Anam Presents: Lisa Hannigan, Gemma Hayes & Paul Noonan | Live from Cahir Castle

Tune in on Thursday, May 18 at 8 pm Irish time / 3 pm NYC time as Other Voices bring you stunning performances and collaborations from cherished singer-songwriting trio Gemma Haye, Lisa Hannigan and Paul Noonan live from the grounds of Cahir Castle, Tipperary.

Thursday, May 25 - Anam Presents: Ye Vagabonds, Cormac Begley & more

Tune in on Thursday, May 25 at 8 pm Irish time / 3 pm NYC time as Other Voices bring you performances by singer-songwriter Sam Amidon, folk duo Ye Vagabonds, and traditional Irish musicians Cormac Begley, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Billy Mag Fhloinn, and Gerry O'Beirne from the beautiful Blasket Island Centre, Dún Chaoin, West Kerry.

From Kildare's majestic Castletown House, Ireland's first and largest Palladian-style house, to Cahir Castle in Tipperary, renowned for its exceptional preservation as one of Ireland's finest castles, to the Blasket Centre - Ionad an Bhlascaoid, in Dunquin, close to Other Voices' spiritual home of Dingle in West Kerry, to Desmond Castle in Newcastlewest, Co Limerick - these beautiful historic landmark locations will serve as breathtaking backdrops for these live music performances.

"Anam" will celebrate what’s about to happen with highly anticipated Other Voices debuts from rising stars Nell Mescal, Kingfishr, and Ezra Williams.

The diverse lineup will showcase a diversity of Irish music and songs from hip-hop royalty God Knows, to pioneering traditional musicians Cormac Begley, Gerry O'Beirne, Billy Mag Fhloinn, and Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh all set for unforgettable performances.

Ireland’s current folk revival will also be honoured with performances from Sam Amidon, Ye Vagabonds, and more throughout the series.

"Anam" will also present music from cherished songwriting trio Gemma Hayes, Paul Noonan, and Lisa Hannigan.

Each episode will be beamed across the world via the YouTube and Facebook platforms of Other Voices and the OPW.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan TD said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Other Voices in showcasing such contemporary musical talent in our majestic Desmond Castle. It is an under-utilised space here in Limerick that I hope will play host to many more events like this, where people can come together in these intimate and special surroundings and enjoy more of the arts.”

Public tickets will only be available for these exclusive performances via competitions with more details on how to win here.

You can get ready for "Anam - Songs for Hearts & Minds" with this playlist:

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, said: “Our heritage – be it nature or historic buildings and ancient monuments – is a source of inspiration to so many artists, so it’s very fitting that these places should also be the setting for what I’m sure will be some amazing performances.

"I’m delighted that my own Department, the OPW and Other Voices have collaborated on such an exciting project to celebrate and deepen the interlinkages between the arts, culture, history and heritage.”

Philip King from Other Voices said: “It’s a real delight to partner with the OPW and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to bring live music from a diversity of Ireland's most wonderful artists into these magnificent buildings and these beautiful rooms, and to make them audible and visible the world over.

"The sound and the feeling of what it is to be Irish right now is manifest in the songs and tunes of these creative artists, who are informed and enriched by the traditions of past times…traditions born and nurtured in these halls and galleries over decades and centuries.”

"Anam - Songs for Hearts & Minds" is being made possible with the generous support of the Office of Public Works and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Full details and streaming schedule are available at OtherVoices.ie.