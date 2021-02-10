The veteran director, Oliver Stone, has told Spike Lee his new documentary on President John F. Kennedy will premiere in July 2021.

Oliver Stone spoke to fellow movie director Spike Lee during "Directors on Directors" with Variety. Stone, who previously directed the 1991 movie, JFK, starring Kevin Costner, said that his new documentary about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy will premiere at Cannes Film Festival, in France, in July.

Listed on IMDB as JFK: Destiny Betrayed it's described as "Declassified files related to President Kennedy's assassination in a far larger context, aiming to shine more light on what really happened in 1963."

Stone said "It’s not for the American side of it.

"Cannes invited us for July, or June, of this year. That’s a big step for us because, at least, if it can’t be recognized in America as a document, it will be recognized in the end by international people. And that’s important.”

Netflix and National Geographic have both turned down Stone's documentary "as a result of an unapproved fact check," according to Variety.

Stone continued “Where are you going to find this information except in this film.

“If they do a fact check, according to conventional sources, of course, it’ll come out like that is not true.”

The documentary is based on facts that came from his 1991 movie, JFK. Stone told Variety that his 1991 movie "kicked off the assassination records review board for five years to clarify the case’s facts, which the documentary goes into."

Stone said “It makes the case harder, tighter... It’s about real facts that are shocking to people.”