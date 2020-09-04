Barack Obama is a fan of Irish-inspired works, as it turns out! With roots in County Offaly, of course, Obama has good taste.
President Barack Obama revealed his favorite things of 2019 and among them are popular Irish author Sally Rooney and her award-winning second novel "Normal People."
The book, about two people navigating young adulthood in a post-financial crash Ireland, was a massive critical success for Rooney following on from her stellar debut "Conversations with Friends."
The love story tracks the relationship between Marianne and Connell from the end of secondary school in Co Sligo to early adulthood.
"Normal People" won Best Novel at the Costa Book Awards and Waterstone's book of the year. It was also longlisted for the 2018 Man Booker Prize and named 2019’s book of the year at the British Book Awards.
Also mentioned on Obama's list was Samantha Power's "The Education of an Idealist." The memoir reflects deeply on Power's life in Ireland and the U.S., including her years as a war correspondent and the many tough lessons of her term at the U.N. as US Ambassador.
Other Irish nods on Obama's list of favorite movies of the year were "The Irishman" as well as "Little Women," which starred Saoirse Ronan.
