Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan has entered a multi-year collaboration with Callaway Golf with an aim to make golf more accessible to younger players.



Horan's partnership with Callaway Golf, one of the golf industry's leaders in golf equipment design, performance, and innovation, was first announced on January 5.

The partnership will focus on "game-expanding initiatives."

"I am proud to partner with Callaway on activations that will engage with golfers around the world," Horan said.

"Golf is an amazing game, and we're committed to making it more accessible, inviting and fun, especially for younger players. I'm excited to work with the Callaway team on content, experiences, and other fun ideas to bring more visibility to golf, and more enjoyment to those who play it."

In 2016, Horan, a former member of boyband One Direction, formed Modest Golf, a golf management company that represents professional players.

Since 2021, Modest Golf has worked with the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrew's to design and develop a series of grassroots programs.

Horan has also competed in numerous Pro-Am events, including at the BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour's flagship event.

"We are so fortunate to have Niall Horan as a part of our Callaway Team," said Chip Brewer, President & CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.

"He loves golf and has proven to be a true global ambassador, with a focus on creating new opportunities and access to the game. We look forward to working with Niall on a range of new ideas that we believe will help further broaden the appeal of golf."