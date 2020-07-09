Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg recorded a special message for the graduates of Ballymacarbry Central School in Co Waterford.

The primary school, based in Clonmel, shared the video message on its Facebook page last week as a treat for the graduates who faced an atypical final semester, thanks to the pandemic.

Along with Wahlberg, Irish celebrities including The Two Johnnies, Niall Quinn, Judi Curtin, and Gordon D'Arcy shared their well-wishes with the sixth-year graduates.

In the video, Wahlberg says: “Wishing you the very best as you make the big move from primary to secondary school in June 2020.

"I heard from your headmaster Mr. O’Ryan that you are a lovely bunch but missed out on all your final term and all the nice things like confirmation, graduation mass, and many other things that your teachers Clara and Michael had planned.

“Undoubtedly, you will always remember your final year at Ballymacarbery national school.”

He added: “I have photos of your school and your class. Wow, lovely to see such a happy group.

"Congratulations, God bless you, many many more to come. Look forward to meeting you all in person, I am coming. I don’t know exactly when or how I'll get there, but I am gonna make my way there, God bless you guys, congrats, love you.”

WLFRM, who said the celebrity video was first covered by local newspapers in Dungarvan, explains that the school’s principal’s uncle is the parish priest at the church in California where Wahlberg attends and helped make the connection. The Irish really are everywhere!

Check out the lovely video here:

Congrats to the Class of 2020!🥳🎉🤗😊 Publiée par Ballymacarbry Central School sur Jeudi 2 juillet 2020

