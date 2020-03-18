On this day, 11 years ago Natasha Richardson, the beloved British actress and wife of Liam Neeson, tragically passed away.

Natasha Richardson was one of the most beloved English actresses of her time, lighting up the screen and stage in productions like The Comfort of Strangers, The Parent Trap, Cabaret, and Anna Christie, where she starred alongside and fell in love with Liam Neeson.

Neeson and Richardson had two sons, Michéal and Daniel, who were just 13 and 12 when Richardson fell and hit her head while skiing with an instructor on a beginner slope at Mont Tremblant in Quebec. Though she seemed to be alright and initially refused to be taken to the hospital, she suffered an epidural hematoma and died on March 18, 2009.

In the nine years since her tragic death, Neeson has kept himself busy and productive with nearly 35 feature films, outright admitting that it's been his way of coping and setting an example for their sons.

He was also, gradually, able to open up about their relationship and how much he misses Richardson.

Neeson opened up about his wife’s passing in 2014 during an appearance on 60 Minutes.

"I spoke to her and she said, 'Oh darling. I've taken a tumble in the snow'. That's how she described it," he said.

Neeson flew to be with her in Montreal, but her condition worsened. The doctors informed him that his wife was now brain dead and on life support. According to the Irish Independent, the couple previously had agreed that if either of them went into a vegetative state, the other would take them off of the machines.

"I went in to her and told her I loved her," he said. "Said, 'Sweetie, you're not coming back from this. You've banged your head. It's – I don't know if you can hear me, but that's – this is what's gone down. And we're bringing ya back to New York. All your family and friends will come'."

He's revealed heartbreaking stories, such as how he misses her "every day, more than anything," and how his dying wish is for her to be waiting for him at the gates of heaven with a good bottle of Pinot Noir.

“We had a wonderful chemistry and we became really, really close friends and ultimately we got married,” he's said.

Neeson has also shared some humorous and lovely anecdotes, such as how Richardson told him she didn't want anything to do with him if he accepted the role of James Bond, and how for their wedding she secretly learned the Van Morrison song "Crazy Love" and sang it on their wedding day.

Their sons, Michéal and Daniel are doing well - Michéal following in his dad's footsteps after a number of rough years, and Daniel launched an eco-conscious clothing line in 2017.

* Originally published in May 2018.