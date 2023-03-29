Oscar-nominated Liam Neeson has played iconic roles and is surely among Ireland and the world's most loved actors.

Recently here at IrishCentral, we had a debate about our favorite Neeson movies. One team member said that categorically "Michael Collins" had to be on the top ten list. Another said "Taken's" Brian Mill was surely the most famous and beloved of his characters.

As our Liam Neeson favorites were rattled off, we turned to Rotten Tomatoes to see what the public really thinks. What are the public's favorite Liam Neeson movies? The results were fairly surprising!

Here, we've listed Liam Neeson's most popular movies along with their Rotten Tomato rating by the public, that being what percentage of the public like each movie.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

These are Liam Neeson's most popular movies of all time:

1. "Schindler's List"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Neeson was nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award for his depth and nuance in his portrayal of Schindler, a German businessman who helped to save the lives of 1,100 Jews during World War II. This widely acclaimed 1993 film has been considered the crowning achievement of director Steven Spielberg’s career.

2. "Husbands and Wives"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

In 1992, Liam Neeson appeared as part of an ensemble cast along with Mia Farrow, Sydney Pollack and Juliette Lewis in this highly-rated Woody Allen film that examines two self-destructing marriages.

3. "Ordinary Love"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

4. "Widows"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

This critically-acclaimed drama sees Neeson sharing the big screen with Viola Davis. The plot goes that "following the loss of their respective husbands in a police shootout, the widows of these criminals come together to execute a robbery that their partners were planning."

5. "Kinsey"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Liam Neeson starred in the leading role of this Bill Condon-directed biopic about sex professor and researcher Alfred Kinsey. This 2004 film co-starring Laura Linney, Peter Sarsgaard, and Timothy Hutton was a critical smash.

6. "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

This Coen Brothers' series of six short movies isn't technically a movie but it makes Rotten Tomatoes' cut. The short movies all occur in 19th-century post-Civil War America during the settling of the Old West.

7. "Batman Begins"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Neeson played the role of mentor turned adversary to Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne in the 2005 film directed by Christopher Nolan. The role gave Neeson the opportunity to play the bad guy for a change.

8. "Darkman"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Neeson played the titular vigilante, burned by an explosion, and left for dead by a ruthless mobster in this 1990 Sam Raimi cult film. It was one of Neeson’s first opportunities to carry a film.

9. "Silence"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Silence is a 2016 epic historical drama film directed by Martin Scorsese and with a screenplay by Jay Cocks and Scorsese, based on the 1966 novel of the same name by Shūsaku Endō. The film stars Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Tadanobu Asano, and Ciarán Hinds. The plot follows two 17th-century Jesuit priests who travel from Portugal to Edo-era Japan via Macau to locate their missing mentor and spread Catholic Christianity.

10. "Excalibur"

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Neeson got his first big-screen break after Excalibur director John Boorman spotted him playing Lennie Small on stage in ‘Of Mice and Men’ and cast him in the role of Sir Gawain in this 1981 retelling of the Arthurian legend, which also starred Helen Mirren, Patrick Stewart, and Gabriel Byrne.