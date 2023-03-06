Claddagh Records "Patrick Kavanagh: Almost Everything..." albums feature Liam Neeson, Bono, Imelda May, President Michael D. Higgins, and more.

Originally released in 1964, "Almost Everything…" features the only recording of Patrick Kavanagh reading his most celebrated poems.

This reimagined version of the album from Claddagh Recrods features the original recordings alongside selections of Kavanagh's poetry set to music and read by Bono, Hozier, Imelda May, Liam Neeson, Jessie Buckley, Aidan Gillen, Lisa McGee, Lisa Hannigan, President Michael D. Higgins, Aisling Bea and more.

Liam Neeson's recording of "In Memory of My Father" is truly moving.

Speaking about the poem, Neeson said "The poem is deceptively simple.

"It is very touching and it always reminds me of my deceased Daddy."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The release was accompanied by a beautifully animated music video by the extraordinarily talented Dublin-based directing duo Cian Hughes and Bárbara Oliveira.

Patrick Kavanagh's "Almost Everything…" was released in September 2022. For more visit CladdaghRecords.com.

Patrick Kavanagh, born in Co Monaghan, was an Irish poet and novelist best known for works including the novel "Tarry Flynn," and the poems "On Raglan Road" and "The Great Hunger." He is known for his accounts of Irish life through reference to the everyday and commonplace.

The contents of the albums are stunning. Bono reads "On Raglan Road." Liam Neeson reads "Memory of My Father." President Michael D. Higgins reads "Stony Grey Soil." We could go on. The second disc in the collection is solely recordings of Patrick Kavanagh.

Memory of My Father by Patrick Kavanagh

Every old man I see

Reminds me of my father

When he had fallen in love with death

One time when sheaves were gathered.

That man I saw in Gardiner Street

Stumble on the kerb was one,

He stared at me half-eyed,

I might have been his son.

And I remember the musician

Faltering over his fiddle

In Bayswater, London.

He too set me the riddle.

Every old man I see

In October-coloured weather

Seems to say to me

"I was once your father."

Visit CladdaghRecords.com to pre-order "Patrick Kavanagh: Almost Everything..."