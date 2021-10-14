Hollywood star Liam Neeson will join Ireland's Late Late Show on Friday night to discuss his role as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

The "Michael Collins" star will join host Ryan Tubridy to discuss his role as Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF's "Get a Vaccine - Give a Vaccine" campaign, which encourages people to donate the cost of a vaccine whenever they receive their own jab from the HSE as a sign of solidarity with developing countries.

Neeson urged Irish people to donate to the campaign in a recent video posted on YouTube.

"If you have been vaccinated against Covid-19, you can now give a vaccine to someone in need by supporting UNICEF in the biggest vaccination campaign in history."

The Northern Irish actor is also an Ambassador IrishCentral's Irish Heritage Tree and became the first person to honor their Irish heritage by planting a grove of trees in County Tippery last year.

Neeson will be joined on Friday's Late Late Show by Angela Scanlon, the host of RTÉ's hotly-anticipated new Saturday night show, "Angela Scanlon's Ask Me Anything".

Ireland and Munster rugby star Keith Earls will also join Tubridy for a rare interview on Friday and will discuss growing up in Moyross in addition to the mental and physical challenges that he has faced throughout his career.

Friday night's show will also pay tribute to Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney, who died at the age of 83 on Tuesday.

The show will remember the Irish music giant through music, songs, and stories.

You can watch the Late Late Show on RTÉ One at 9:35 p.m. on Friday, October 15.