The NBA superstar, a Liverpool fan, has just invested in the football club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, but did you know that technically the basketball star was once a Fighting Irish team player?

Arguably the best basketball player in the world, the 33-year-old player, LeBron James, is now entering his 16th season with the NBA having played for the Cavs for 11, with a four-year break while playing for the Miami Heat (2010 - 2014)

But it was at an Irish Catholic school called Saint Vincent-Saint Mary High School that the basketball hero had his start.

Yet again it was an example of a wonderful combination of an Irish school instilling the concept of discipline and unselfish team play into an outstanding young talent.

James' most formative years as a basketball player were with the 'Fighting Irish' of Saint Vincent-Saint Mary High School, a parochial school in downtown Akron, which was founded by Irish priests.

With LeBron, Maverick Carter (his cousin), and a very talented team, the Fighting Irish had a perfect 27-0 record and captured the state championship, the first since 1984.

LeBron averaged just under 20 points and was immediately seen as an up-and-coming sensation.

In addition, James played football for the Fighting Irish at SVSM in the fall of 2000. finished with more than 700 yards receiving.

In his second year, the teenage phenom became a huge draw.

In their first game, the Fighting Irish switched the game at the University of Akron’s James A. Rhodes Arena. Some 5,000 fans packed the place.

The team stormed through the state playoffs and won their second straight title with James averaging 25 points a game.

It was the beginning of a stellar career.

* Originally published in 2016.