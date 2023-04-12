Jimmy Kimmel's Irish gags at the Oscars ceremony in March prompted two people to lodge complaints with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), according to a report in Rolling Stone on April 11.

Irish talent had a record-breaking number of nominations this year, and ultimately walked away with two Oscar wins.

“It was some year for diversity and inclusion. We have nominees from every corner of Dublin," Kimmel riffed during his hosting gig at the Academy Awards on March 12.

"Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the odds of another fight on stage just went way up."

Later in the broadcast, Kimmel shared 'questions from fans' with some of the Oscar attendees.

Speaking to Farrell, Kimmel said a fan wrote in: "Colin, I loved your performance in 'The Banshees of Inisherin.' My question is, what were you saying in the movie?"

Farrell, donning an Irish tricolor pin, replied: "I'd like him to go on YouTube and check out SNL last night and he'll have a good idea," referencing the widely panned SNL skit mocking Farrell and his co-star Brendan Gleeson.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

“I am personally insulted by him saying this because I am Irish American, among other ethnicities, and do not just fight anyone, especially men," one person from Pennsylvania said in a complaint to the FCC, according to Rolling Stone.

“Not only was I insulted if the writers wrote this line (showing a blatant lack of creativity) but also the fact that Jimmy Kimmel did not take the opportunity to adlib and correct the line with his own comment (showing his blatant lack of creativity as well).

"For all the trouble that I go through in life, and how much she [sic] potentially made from that comment, I think Jimmy Kimmel should be fired from ABC and never shown on television again.”

This person titled their complaint “Insult to Irish," Rolling Stone said.

Another viewer in Canada wrote: “[His] comments about Irish people were offensive as well as joking about the death of an actor (the late Mr. Robert Blake #RIP) and I felt that this was distateful [sic] for his family.

“There were many other comments as well that discriminated.

"I live in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, Canada across from Sault Ste Marie, Michigan but could not put my home address as it appears that you only take concerns from the USA. I did want to voice my concern as we pay to watch American TV. I have never put in a complaint before but felt compelled to do so.”

These were the only two complaints the FCC received for the 95th Academy Awards, according to the results of Rolling Stone’s FOIA request.

Rolling Stone noted that the FCC says it "receives many complaints and comments that do not involve violations of the Communications Act or any FCC rule or order.

"Thus, a complaint or comment does not necessarily indicate any wrongdoing by any individuals or entities named in the complaint or comment.”

Notably, many other people shared their frustrations with Kimmel's Irish gags, including Liam Neeson, who told The Times: "I heard he [Kimmel] was being a bit racist.

"Jokes about Irish fighting, drinking, and all that," the Co Antrim native said, adding, “I don’t know what to say.”