A new documentary that examines the time spent in Ireland by Jihad Jane - an American-born jihadist named Colleen La Rose - is set to open in cinemas in Feb 2020.

The documentary, entitled Jihad Jane, explores La Rose's domestic life while she lived briefly in Waterford, among other subjects.

The film alleges that the gloominess of life in the southern county ultimately drove La Rose to hand herself over to the American Authorities.

The film, written and directed by Ciarán Cassidy, also studies La Rose's online radicalization.

The self-described Jihad Jane essentially became the first white jihadist and was the subject of intense media interest as a result.

She came across an Algerian-born, Irish citizen named Ali Charaf Damache through social media and expressed a desire to become a disciple of jihadism. Damache was part of a jihadist terror cell that plotted terrorist attacks across Europe and Asia.

La Rose traveled to Ireland in September 2009 to meet Damache, whom she knew only as "the black flag," with another American citizen, Jamie Paulin-Ramirez. Damache would marry Paulin-Ramirez a day after she arrived in Ireland.

Together, the American women and Damache plotted to kill Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, who had drawn the ire of Islamic extremists after he depicted the Prophet Muhammad as a dog.

The film also explores Damache's relationship with Paulin-Ramirez's six-year-old son. A source in the film claims that Damache took a particular interest in the boy, allegedly even fashioning a gun for him.

The film also looks at Jihad Jane's arrest in Philadelphia in October 2009 and the subsequent arrests of Damache and Paulin-Ramirez in Ireland.

The documentary opens in Irish cinemas on Friday, Feb. 14.

