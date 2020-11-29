Jamie Dornan, who stars in the upcoming film "Wild Mountain Thyme," reveals he received some seriously weird fan mail from "Fifty Shades of Grey" fans.

The 38-year-old actor from Belfast played Christian Grey in the "Fifty Shades" film trilogy series, based on the erotic novels by E. L. James, from 2015-2018.

Two years later, Dornan still gets strange letters from people all over the world because of the films.

He told Variety that he received "a collage of photographs of a kid,'" while he was under lockdown with his wife Amelia Warner and their three kids.

"Someone saying that it was my kid, and my wife should know that I have this kid who’s seven-years-old.

"I think they were trying to say that the kid was mine and Dakota Johnson’s, and we’d had this baby while we made the first ‘Fifty Shades’ movie," he said. "It piqued our interest, let’s say. It was a bit freaky.'"

In the interview he also talked about what it was like being “most famous” for a “monsterly successful franchise that was not critically loved.”

He said: "It’s a strange thing going into those films knowing that you’re going to be in a franchise that will probably make so much money and get negatively reviewed, because those books made so much money and were really negatively reviewed."

Upon wrapping the series, Dornan said he felt "ready to move on from this crazy chapter."

He added: "No matter who I was playing, I don’t think I’d want to play a character for multiple, multiple films. I think I’d just get really bored of that."

Dornan's upcoming movie "Wild Mountain Thyme," also starring Emily Blunt, is an adaptation of John Patrick Shanley’s play "Outside Mullingar."

The film opens on December 11.