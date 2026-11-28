Following Robert Pattinson being announced as the next 007, attention is turning to who could be starring alongside him as the next Bond villain.

Betway’s odds have predicted which stars could land the role, with Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy sitting as market favourite with odds of 5/2.

Barry Keoghan, who follows behind at 4/1, is another strong contender for the role after previously starring alongside our new Bond in 2022’s The Batman.

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Odds of X-Men: Apocalypse star Oscar Isaac landing the role are currently at 6/1, and Adam Driver from House of Gucci remains at 8/1.

Rounding off the market is former favourite to land the role as Bond, Idris Elba - who sits with odds of 20/1 - suggesting his chance of starring in the next film isn’t over just yet.

Betway spokesperson Lewis Knowles said: “While we may have our new James Bond, the race continues for who could be our next Bond villain. Our latest market shows that Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is favourite to land the role, with current odds of 5/2.

“As an Oscar-winning actor, he will definitely be the top calibre of talent that producers will be looking for; however, other favourites include Barry Keoghan at 4/1, Oscar Issac at 6/1, Adam Driver and Peter Dinklage at 8/1, and former favourite to land the role as Bond, Idris Elba at 20/1, suggesting his chances of landing a role in the next movie aren’t over just yet!”

James Bond’s next villain, predicted by Betway