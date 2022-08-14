The Irish trad band Jiggy, who blend traditional Irish, Indian folk, electronic, and funk music, created a massive viral hit with “Silent Place,” and its brilliant music video.

Posted on their Facebook page, the video for "Silent Place" has racked up millions of views.

Silent Place Never miss a chance to dance! NEW MUSIC by Jiggy https://itunes.apple.com/ie/album/silent-place/id1248100643?i=1248101806 Posted by Jiggy on Thursday, 14 September 2017

Jiggy’s music is like no other. The band has developed a sound incorporating vocal lilting, beat-boxing, Irish traditional music, hip hop dance grooves, world music rhythms, and harmonies.

The band features the talents of traditional musicians Daire Bracken (fiddle), Éamonn De Barra (flute & whistle), Robbie Harris (percussion), Niwel Tsumbu (guitar) and Yoshi Izumi (bass) who have teamed up with DJ Jack on the decks.

Robbie Harris, the man behind the percussion used in Jiggy’s music, told IrishCentral they were spurred on to create another video of this ilk after the massive success they had with “King of the Fairies” posted two years ago, which garnered 8.7 million views.

“We picked a fiddle led tune called 'Silent Place' from our debut album ‘Translate’ that we released in July 2017. It’s a Breton Gavotte played by our fiddle player Daire Bracken,” said Harris, who plays the bodhrán and percussion on the track.

“The footage in the video was taken from our favorite dance videos from around the world and was edited by Dave McFarlane, who also edited the King of the Fairies video.”

King of the Fairies Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance! Posted by Jiggy on Thursday, 7 January 2016

For more information on Jiggy, visit their site. You can listen to more of their great music below.

*Originally published in 2017.