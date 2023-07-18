There’s something just brilliant about this video, a kind of mash-up, featuring some kids crip walking to the sounds of Irish trad music, specifically "Mountain Dew" by The Clancy Brothers.

It’s a case of pleasure in the juxtaposition of the sound and images but you’ve got to admit, it works!

YouTube user Rikki Rozelle posted this clip titled “Celtic Walk” back in February 2014 and captioned it: “I was with my boyfriend and we came across this great video of guys c-walking.

"We had the idea to pair it with some Irish music, and it was hilarious!"

To date, the video has racked up more than 2.4 million views.

Rozelle noted that the original video - without the backing of "Mountain Dew" by The Clancy Brothers - was shared by YouTube user GoSu.

Though the mash-up is unexpected, there could be a reason why it ended up working out so well ...

The dance they’re doing is called the crip walk, or the C-Walk. Apparently, it originated in the early 1970s when the Crips, the gang members in South Central Los Angeles, performed this quick intricate footwork which was adopted by various rappers.

What struck me about the video was that the fancy footwork isn’t that far away from tap dance.

Check out these moves:

And then there is the old traditional style of Irish dance known as Sean-Nós. This dance (which also by the way originated on the west coast...of Ireland) is a low-to-ground stepping-out to the music – very relaxed, similar to tap dance.

Unlike the more well-known form of Irish dancing seen in competitions and shows, which involves intricate footwork, rigid posture, and synchronized group performances, Sean nós dancing is characterized by a more relaxed and improvisational style. It emphasizes a close connection between the dancer, the music, and the audience.

In Sean nós dancing, the dancer's feet typically stay close to the floor, with the emphasis placed on rhythmic footwork, heel and toe movements, and subtle percussive sounds. Upper body movements are also incorporated, including swaying, brushing, and clapping of hands, which adds to the expressiveness of the dance.

When you watch this amazing video of the super-talented Tom King, filmed in the 1970s, you can’t deny there’s some similarity between his Sean-Nós moves and the crip walk.

* Originally published in 2015, updated in July 2023.