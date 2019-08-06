This stunning cover of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah in Irish will give you happy chills!

Editor’s note: Seachtain na Gaeilge, celebrated from March 1 - 17, 2020, is an international Irish language festival and one of the biggest celebrations of our native language and culture that takes place each year in Ireland and in many other countries. IrishCentral, with offices in Dublin and New York, is delighted to celebrate it with them this year check out our Irish language stories here.

At this point, TG Lurgan's extraordinary Irish covers of favorite songs need no introduction.

Starring none other than the students who immerse themselves in Irish language learning at Colaiste Lurgan, Ireland’s coolest Irish language school, which hosts talented teens every summer in the Inverin Gaeltacht of Co. Galway, they've shaken up the perception of language learning in a very positive and fun way.

Read more: You'll be moved to tears by this 10-year-old Irish Autistic girl's version of Hallelujah

Their first release of summer 2018 was a hauntingly beautiful rendition of Hallelujah - or Slán Abhaile as Gaeilge (in Irish) - by the late, great Leonard Cohen.

This stunning yet simple cover is given a unique spin with the percussive beats, and the lyrics take on an even more spiritual feel in Irish.

'Hallelujah' as Gaelige (in Irish) The Irish language students from Coláiste Lurgan, in Galway, have done it again with their cover version of Hallelujah as Gaelige (in Irish) 💚 Video: TG Lurgan Posted by IrishCentral.com on Friday, July 27, 2018

Read more: Listen to this stunning cover of Adele's Hello in Irish

We can't wait to see what they release next! In the meantime, check out some of our favorites.

Read more: The best Irish covers of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah

Riptide by Vance Joy

Cheerleader by OMI

Shut Up and Dance by Walk the Moon

Do you have an idea for a story on Irish music or the Irish language? Why not join IrishCentral's contributor's platform IrishCentral Storytellers? You can learn more about it here and sign up here.

Do you have any favorites? Tell us in the comment section or on Facebook!

* Originally published in 2018.