A chilling cover version as Gaeilge, made famous by Dolores O'Riordan who was found dead on Jan 15, 2018, will give you goosebumps.

Shortly after the death of the beloved Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan, a video emerged of an Irish woman singing The Cranberries hit song 'Zombie' and it is absolutely beautiful.

The video was uploaded by the very talented Jenny Ní Ruiséil and is sang in the Irish language of Gaeilge.

Jenny uploaded the video a day after the lead singer of The Cranberries, Dolores O'Riordan, passed away. You can watch it here:

I never do this...but this song <3 agus an duine a chan... R.I.P. Dolores O'Riordan. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. Focail thíos.... ........ Cinn crochta (go)(h)ísle, allta Leanbh caillte céasta Is go fíochmhar, (i)’dtost na hoíche ‘A chiúnagh óg ‘s aosta Ach a chroí, ní mo bhrí Ní mo chlann, nó cuimhní ‘Tá ag troid, nó ag crith, iad in aighneas Leis na tancanna lán, Lán is dallta, le gráin I do cheann, smaointe ann, bíonn siad scantraithe I do cheann, i do cheann, Scantraithe, scantraithe scantraithe Céard ‘tá 'do cheann, i do cheann Scantraithe, scantraithe, scantraithe Croí máithre sáite báite, cráite leis an mbuairt seo Nuair is fíochmha(i)r(e) tost ná aoibh Is éasca ‘n phian a thabhairt leat Mar an ‘gcéanna, ón bhliain A chailleadh, réabhlóidí ‘Siad ag troid, iad ag crith iad ag fulaingt Lena gcroíthe comh lán, Iad comh lán, lena bhfonn I do cheann i do cheann, fós in aighneas I do cheann, cuimhní ann Scantraithe, scantraithe, Céard ‘tá ‘do cheann, i do cheann Scantraithe, scantraithe,... (also to prove to some new international friends that Gaeilge is a real language) Posted by Jenny Ní Ruiséil on Tuesday, 16 January 2018

Read More: The Cranberries release new music today on anniversary of Dolores O’Riordan’s death

The world was left shocked after she passed suddenly in a hotel room in London on Monday, January 15, 2018.

The Cranberries were a seminal band of the 90s and reached huge success around the world. They shot to fame in the USA and their songs were often used in movies and TV shows.

Their song 'Zombie' was first released in 1995 and was about a 1993 IRA bombing in Warrington, England in which two teenagers were killed.

'Linger' proved to be a more romantic song and was all about Dolores' first kiss and no doubt couples have been slow dancing to it since.

The band had announced a European tour but had to cancel it after Dolores was having back trouble from years of having a heavy guitar around her neck.

This Irish version of 'Zombie' is very moving and a beautiful way to pay tribute to such a talented singer. Fair play Jenny!

Read more: Best Cranberries songs to listen to as we mourn Dolores O'Riordan

Here are the lyrics for "Zombie" by The Cranberries in Gaeilge:

Cinn crochta (go)(h)ísle, allta

Leanbh caillte céasta

Is go fíochmhar, (i)’dtost na hoíche

‘A chiúnagh óg ‘s aosta

Ach a chroí, ní mo bhrí

Ní mo chlann, nó cuimhní

‘Tá ag troid, nó ag crith, iad in aighneas

Leis na tancanna lán,

Lán is dallta, le gráin

I do cheann, smaointe ann, bíonn siad scantraithe

I do cheann, i do cheann,

Scantraithe, scantraithe scantraithe

Céard ‘tá 'do cheann, i do cheann

Scantraithe, scantraithe, scantraithe

Croí máithre sáite báite,

cráite leis an mbuairt seo

Nuair is fíochmha(i)r(e) tost ná aoibh

Is éasca ‘n phian a thabhairt leat

Mar an ‘gcéanna, ón bhliain

A chailleadh, réabhlóidí

‘Siad ag troid, iad ag crith iad ag fulaingt

Lena gcroíthe comh lán,

Iad comh lán, lena bhfonn

I do cheann i do cheann, fós in aighneas

I do cheann, cuimhní ann

Scantraithe, scantraithe,

Céard ‘tá ‘do cheann, i do cheann

Scantraithe, scantraithe,...

* Originally published in January 2018, updated August 2020.

This article was submitted to the IrishCentral contributors network by a member of the global Irish community. To become an IrishCentral contributor click here.