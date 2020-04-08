An adorable 2-year-old girl was videoed performing an Irish jig after a funeral, much to the delight of her family.

This toddler Irish dancer brightened her family's day as they had sadly gathered for a funeral in 2017.

In Ireland, family and friends will usually gather at a wake to celebrate their loved one’s life, so to see dancing after a funeral in some parts of the country is not uncommon. The tradition has been carried over in Irish America as well.

In the video here, the young Irish dancer showed off her steps to the music for "3 Tunes," a traditional Irish ceili dance that sees a jig, a hornpipe, and a reel played in succession.

Watch this talented tiny dancer in the video below:

* Originally published in July 2019.