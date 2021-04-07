Irish actor Calam Lynch will star as one of the new set of characters that have been announced for the upcoming season of the Netflix hit series Bridgerton.

Lynch will play Theo Sharpe, a hardworking printer's assistant and an intellectual who fights for the rights for all in the highly-anticipated second season of Bridgerton on Netflix.

Lynch studied at Oxford University before pursuing acting full-time. Both his parents, Finbar Lynch and Niamh Cusack, are well-respected Irish actors and hail from County Galway and Dublin respectively.

The actor has an impressive work history, having previously starred in the critically acclaimed movie Dunkirk, Disney's Black Beauty, and the much loved Irish sitcom Derry Girls.

With this in mind, Lynch is sure to fit right into the Bridgerton acting family as he will be co-starring alongside fellow Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the show.

Bridgerton has added four actors to Season 2: Charithra Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister and Shelley Conn will play Mary Sharma, Kate’s mother. Also say hello to Calam Lynch who will play Theo Sharpe and Rupert Young who will play Jack. pic.twitter.com/yVvgHYJ2AF — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2021

Read more Corsets and costumes! Nicola Coughlan opens up about Bridgerton

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, Bridgerton, is set in the lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society. The series unveils a seductive world filled with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground.

At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring, and clever group must navigate the search for romance, adventure, and love.

The first season of the show focused on Daphne Bridgerton and her love story with the Duke of Hastings, while season two will now put the spotlight on her brother, Anthony Bridgerton.

Read more Bridgeton’s Irish star Nicola Coughlan applauds real women on screen

Other actors appearing in the latest season will be Charithra Chandran who will play Edwina Sharma. Edwina has been taught by her older sister Kate to be the perfect debutante. She’s kind-natured and endlessly endearing. But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match.

Shelley Conn will star as Mary Sharma. An Earl’s daughter whose marriage to a tradesman once embroiled her family in scandal, Lady Mary has now returned to London with her own daughters and is forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton yet again. While Rupert Young will play Jack, the newest member of the ton with a connection to one of its most notable families.

Bridgerton will return to production this spring.